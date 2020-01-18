Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Back with Pacers
The Pacers recalled Sumner from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Saturday.
Sumner went back-to-back games without playing for the Pacers, so they sent him to the G League on Friday to get some run. He ended up producing 22 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in a 112-110 victory over the Greensboro Swarm. He will now be back providing depth in Indiana's backcourt going forward.
