Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Best game of the season
Sumner had 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 18 minutes during Friday's 113-112 loss to Miami.
Sumner has now played at least 14 minutes in four straight games as he continues to work his way back into the rotation. This was by far the best game of the season for Sumner who set season-high totals in both points and blocks. The absence of Malcolm Brogdon (groin) was a key factor in Sumner receiving more playing time and so he is not going to be able to sustain any sort of 12-team value moving forward.
