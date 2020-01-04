Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Cleared to play
Sumner (knee) is available Saturday against the Hawks, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Sumner missed the Pacers' previous game due to knee soreness, but it end up just being a one-game absence. Across his past six appearances, he's averaging 3.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 13.0 minutes.
