Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Dealing with foot injury
Sumner is dealing with foot soreness and has yet to practice with the Pacers, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
There's a possibility Sumner could get a practice in Thursday before joining the Pacers for Las Vegas Summer League. More information on his status may arrive in the coming days.
