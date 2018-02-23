Sumner did not play Wednesday due to personal reasons.

The first year guard from Xavier has struggled to get it going in the G-League so far this season. Sumner is averaging a mere 6.5 points and 1.4 assists over eight games with the Mad Ants. It's unclear when Sumner is expected to return, as Fort Wayne's next game is tonight.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories