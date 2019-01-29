Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Does little in first start
Sumner totaled 2 points (1-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 28 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Wariors on Monday.
Sumner got his first career start with Tyreke Evans (back) out and Victor Oladipo (knee) out for the season, but he did little with his opportunity. Signed to a two-way deal, he'll be sent back to the G-League when Evans returns.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...