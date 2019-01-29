Sumner totaled 2 points (1-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 28 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Wariors on Monday.

Sumner got his first career start with Tyreke Evans (back) out and Victor Oladipo (knee) out for the season, but he did little with his opportunity. Signed to a two-way deal, he'll be sent back to the G-League when Evans returns.