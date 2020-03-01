Summer did not play during Saturday's 113-104 win at Cleveland.

Summer has now missed 12 of Indiana's last 13 games despite the fact the hip injury seems to be a thing of the past now. Ultimately, he's nothing more than a deep bench option for head coach Nate McMillan. The fact that he's healthy should be a positive thing moving forward, but he should be left on waivers until further notice due to his lack of playing time.