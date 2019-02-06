Sumner accumulated 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and a block in 17 minutes Tuesday against the Lakers.

Sumner didn't see a huge chunk of playing time, but he certainly made the most of the opportunities he did get by knocking down three of four shots from beyond the arc, accounting for more than half of his scoring output. He likely saw more run than usual after the Pacers jumped out to a huge lead Tuesday night, so don't expect this level of production from the 23-year-old on a nightly basis.