Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Drops 17 points off bench
Sumner accumulated 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and a block in 17 minutes Tuesday against the Lakers.
Sumner didn't see a huge chunk of playing time, but he certainly made the most of the opportunities he did get by knocking down three of four shots from beyond the arc, accounting for more than half of his scoring output. He likely saw more run than usual after the Pacers jumped out to a huge lead Tuesday night, so don't expect this level of production from the 23-year-old on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...