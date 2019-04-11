Sumner tallied 22 points (5-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 135-134 win over the Hawks.

Sumner had the best game of his career Wednesday night, seeing 30 minutes en route to a 22-point performance, three of those points coming in the final seconds on free-throws to give the Pacers the victory. His showing was a good audition for prospective teams looking for depth next season.

