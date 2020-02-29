Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Game-time call
Sumner (hip) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Sumner has been sidelined for the previous six games. With the exception of Jeremy Lamb (knee) the Pacers are back at full health, so he figures to have a limited role should he ultimately be given the green light.
