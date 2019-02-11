Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Gets two-way deal converted
Sumner signed a two-year contract with the Pacers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The deal includes a team option for 2019-20.
A second-round pick out of Xavier in 2017, Sumner had been playing his first two seasons of professional ball on a two-year, two-way contract. The season-ending injury to Victor Oladipo (knee) resulted in being incorporated in the rotation in late January, with the swingman averaging 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal while logging double-digit minutes in the past eight contests. He was a candidate to head back to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants with the newly signed Wesley Matthews slated to make his Indiana debut Monday against the Hornets, but Sumner's new deal should keep him with the parent club for the foreseeable future. Sumner is still a candidate to lose his regular spot in the rotation with the addition of Matthews, however.
