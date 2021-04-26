Sumner had 21 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in Sunday's win over the Magic.

Making another start for the shorthanded Pacers, Sumner played a season-high 37 minutes and took advantage of the increased opportunity for the second straight game. In Saturday's win over Detroit, Sumner played 34 minutes (his previous season high) and went for 22 points with four three-pointers.