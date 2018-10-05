Sumner totaled 13 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals, and one block in 18 minutes during Thursday's 110-100 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Sumner saw some additional run with Tyreke Evans (ankle) getting the night off. He flashed his offensive abilities while also chipping in with some defensive efforts. He is going to struggle to play any sort of meaningful role in the Pacers rotation and is only worth a look in the deepest of leagues despite the nice performance here.