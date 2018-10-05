Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Has nice outing Thursday
Sumner totaled 13 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals, and one block in 18 minutes during Thursday's 110-100 preseason loss to the Rockets.
Sumner saw some additional run with Tyreke Evans (ankle) getting the night off. He flashed his offensive abilities while also chipping in with some defensive efforts. He is going to struggle to play any sort of meaningful role in the Pacers rotation and is only worth a look in the deepest of leagues despite the nice performance here.
More News
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Impressive in return to action•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Will return to lineup Monday•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Out with knee soreness•
-
Edmond Sumner: Best game of season•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Not on Wednesday's injury report•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: DNP-Personal Wednesday•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.