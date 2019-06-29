Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Has qualifying offer extended
Sumner's received the qualifying offer Saturday, making him a restricted free agent, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
The Pacers declined Sumner's team option but offered him the qualifying offer in an attempt to restructure the guard's contract into what is hoped to be a multi-year deal. Sumner, who averaged 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds in 9.1 minutes across 23 games last year, provides defensive versatility in the backcourt. If he resigns, Sumner could see an uptick in minutes as Indiana recently lost Darren Collison to retirement and could lose Bojan Bogdanovic during free agency.
