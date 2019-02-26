Sumner was assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League on Tuesday.

While Sumner did get his two-way contracted converted into one that secures him for the rest of the season, he's fallen completely out of the rotation since the arrival of Wesley Matthews. Expect Sumner to play with the Mad Ants when able to this season so he can get some extended in-game action while riding the pine in Indiana.

