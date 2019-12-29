Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Heads to locker room
Sumner went to the locker room followed by a trainer during Saturday's matchup against the Pelicans, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear what sort of injury Sumner is dealing with. He should be considered questionable to return.
