Sumner (knee) managed 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and two steals across 21 minutes during the Pacers' 93-88 loss to the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Monday.

The 2017 second-round pick had been held out of Saturday's contest against the Spurs due to knee soreness, but he made an impressive return to action Monday. Sumner is trying to make a strong summer impression after seeing just one game of regular-season action during his rookie campaign. He made only a modest impression in G-League play, averaging 7.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 14 games (seven starts) for Fort Wayne.