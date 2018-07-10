Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Impressive in return to action
Sumner (knee) managed 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and two steals across 21 minutes during the Pacers' 93-88 loss to the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Monday.
The 2017 second-round pick had been held out of Saturday's contest against the Spurs due to knee soreness, but he made an impressive return to action Monday. Sumner is trying to make a strong summer impression after seeing just one game of regular-season action during his rookie campaign. He made only a modest impression in G-League play, averaging 7.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 14 games (seven starts) for Fort Wayne.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...