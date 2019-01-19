Sumner finished Friday's loss to the Drive with 33 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-12 FT), four assists, three steals, two rebounds and one blocked shot.

Sumner continues to the primary scorer for the Mad Ants, adding yet another 20-plus scoring outing to his growing resume. While the guard hasn't been an effective distributor, posting a paltry 3.7 assists and 3.6 turnovers in 15 games this season, the Mad Ants haven't exactly utilized efficient passing in their repertoire, with just 22 of the counting stat occurring in the aforementioned contest.