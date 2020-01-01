Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Likely out Thursday
Sumner is considered doubtful to play Thursday against Denver due to a sore right knee.
Sumner has been a regular part of the rotation since returning from injury midway through December, but he played only two minutes in Tuesday's game -- likely due to the sore knee. Expect the guard to sit Thursday unless he makes more progress than anticipated over the next 24 hours.
