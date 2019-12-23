Sumner supplied three points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 loss to the Bucks.

Sumner has seen double-digit minutes in consecutive contests while Jeremy Lamb (groin) has been out, but this was just his seventh appearances thus far this season. With Indiana boasting a bunch of depth at the guard position, Sumner is unlikely to hold consistent value for fantasy purposes.