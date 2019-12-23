Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Logs 19 minutes in lopsided defeat
Sumner supplied three points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 loss to the Bucks.
Sumner has seen double-digit minutes in consecutive contests while Jeremy Lamb (groin) has been out, but this was just his seventh appearances thus far this season. With Indiana boasting a bunch of depth at the guard position, Sumner is unlikely to hold consistent value for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...