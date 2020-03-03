Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Makes first appearance since Feb. 8
Sumner played 12 minutes off the bench in Monday's 116-111 win over the Spurs, scoring two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt).
After missing around three weeks with a sore left hip, Sumner was available for the Pacers' previous game Saturday in Cleveland, but he didn't gain entry into coach Nate McMillan's rotation. The absence of Victor Oladipo (knee) on Monday opened up a spot for Sumner, but don't expect the Xavier product to see regular run off the bench moving forward unless Oladipo misses additional games.
