Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Managing hip soreness
Sumner is questionable for Sunday's game at Toronto with a sore left hip.
Sumner has appeared in only one game during February, so he may not see the court even if cleared to play. The 24-year-old has seen action in 20 games for the Pacers and averages 4.3 points 13.4 minutes.
