Sumner will shift back to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Pacers reporter Scott Agness reports.

With both Malcolm Brogdon (back) and Myles Turner (ankle) returning to the lineup, Sumner will shift to the bench, as will Doug McDermott, As a spot-starter in Monday's blowout loss to the Bucks, Sumner managed just three points, two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes.