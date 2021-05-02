Sumner (knee) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Sumner left Saturday's win over the Thunder due to a left knee bruise, but the injury shouldn't impact his availability Monday. Sumner has averaged 14.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game across his last five appearances.
