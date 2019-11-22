Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Not returning Saturday
Sumner (hand) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Sumner was able to shed his brace Thursday but isn't quite ready to make his return to the court from a fractured right hand. The 23-year-old appears to have progressed in his recovery but has no official timetable for his return now than the original three-week timeline has passed.
