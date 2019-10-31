Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Out at least three weeks
Sumner was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his right hand and will be reevaluated in three weeks.
Sumner missed Wednesday's game with what was initially deemed right hand soreness, but further evaluation revealed the fracture. Fortunately, the injury won't require surgery, though Sumner is still expected to miss multiple weeks. Aaron Holiday is a candidate to see increased run in Sumner's absence.
