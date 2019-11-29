Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Out for road trip
Though Sumner (hand) has been cleared for live action, he will remain out for the Pacers' upcoming five-game road trip, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Sumner has been sidelined since the fourth game of the season due to a broken right hand. But it appears he's progressing well in his recovery and could make a return in about two weeks.
