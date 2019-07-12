Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Out Friday
Sumner (foot) is out for Friday's summer league game against the Clippers.
Sumner's left foot soreness will keep him out for the Pacers' final summer league game. The next time we might see him is during the preseason.
