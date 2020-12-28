site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Out Sunday
Sumner (illness) will not play Sunday against the Celtics.
An illness will keep the reserve guard out of the lineup for the third consecutive game to begin the season.
