Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Out Thursday
Sumner (knee) is out for Thursday's contest against the Nuggets, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
As expected, right knee soreness will keep Sumner out, and he'll miss his first game since Dec. 17. In his absence, it's possible T.J. McConnell or Doug McDermott see a slight boost in workload.
