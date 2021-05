Sumner posted five points (1-2 FG, 3-3 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block across 13 minutes during Thursday's 142-115 loss to the Wizards.

Sumner's minutes continued to be relatively limited to close out the season for Indiana as he played through a left knee bruise. It wasn't an ideal close to the season for the 25-year-old, who averaged career highs in 2020-21 of 7.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.