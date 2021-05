Sumner is listed as probable for Monday's game against Washington due to a bruised left knee.

The injury forced Sumner out of Saturday's win over the Thunder after just 12 minutes of action, but it doesn't look to be anything that will cause him to miss any additional time. Sumner still managed 10 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal Saturday, helping the Pacers cruise to a ridiculously lopsided 152-95 victory.