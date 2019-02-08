Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Production lags in bench role
Sumner posted two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one block in 16 minutes off the bench Thursday in the Pacers' 116-92 win over the Clippers.
Sumner had a 17-point effort his last time out but otherwise has't offered much off the bench over the past five games while playing fewer than 20 minutes on each occasion. He could be bumped out of the rotation and head back to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants once the Pacers finalize a contract with veteran swingman Wesley Matthews, who has committed to sign with Indiana when his buyout from the Knicks is completed.
