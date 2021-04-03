Sumner recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a block across 22 minutes in Friday's loss against the Hornets.

Sumner replaced Malcolm Brogdon (hip) in the starting lineup and did a good job of handling a bigger workload, as he logged 22 minutes in this one, but it's just the fifth time -- and first since March 1 -- in which he played at least 20 minutes. Sumner might head back to the bench as soon as Saturday if Brogdon can face the Spurs, but if he doesn't, then the former Xavier product could remain in the starting lineup for a second straight contest.