Sumner tied his season high 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and added three assists across 16 minutes Wednesday in the Pacers' 116-111 win over the Pistons.

Though the returns of Malcolm Brogdon (back) and Myles Turner (ankle) pushed Sumner back to the bench after he had started in Monday's loss to the Bucks, the Xavier product was at least able to maintain a spot in the rotation over Aaron Holiday, who didn't play in a coach's decision. Sumner made a strong case to stick around in a second-unit role, with his stellar shooting night helping the Pacers stave off the Pistons for Indiana's third win in four games. In spite of his this big performance, Sumner is unlikely to capture a 20-plus-minute role anytime soon, so he'll largely remain off the fantasy radar outside of very deep leagues.