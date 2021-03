Sumner had 18 points (7-14 Fg, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two steals in Monday's loss to the Sixers.

With Jeremy Lamb (knee) out, Sumner was able to step into a larger role, and that was only exacerbated by the Pacers falling behind by early 30 points through three quarters. In a bench-high 28 minutes, Sumner took 14 field goals on his way to 18 both -- both season highs. Ordinarily, Sumner isn't much of a fantasy contributor, but he made for a solid, low-cost DFS play Monday.