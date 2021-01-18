Sumner posted nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists in 21 minutes Sunday in the Pacers' 129-96 loss to the Clippers.

With Victor Oladipo now in Houston and the player the Pacers received back in last week's blockbuster four-team trade (Caris LeVert) out indefinitely due to a kidney issue, Sumner has picked up starts in three straight games. While sharing the court with the likes of Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis, Sumner has seen limited usage on offense, but he's provided averages of 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.3 assists in 24.0 minutes. Sumner could make for a decent steals streamer in the short term, but the impending return of Jeremy Lamb (knee) could chip away at Sumner's already modest fantasy value.