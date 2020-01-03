Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Questionable for Saturday
Sumner (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Atlanta.
Sumner missed Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to the knee issue but has a chance to retake the court Saturday. The 24-year-old could provide some added depth in the backcourt with Malcolm Brogdon (back) still sidelined.
