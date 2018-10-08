Sumner is dealing with a sprained left ankle and is listed as questionable for Monday's preseason game against the Cavaliers.

Sumner took the floor for 12 minutes during Saturday's preseason loss to the Grizzlies and it appears he may have tweaked his ankle at some point during that contest. As a result, he's dealing with some discomfort and is in danger of sitting out Monday's exhibition. Look for him to test everything out during pregame warmups and a final word on his status should be provided at some point closer to tip-off.