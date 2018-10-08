Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Questionable Monday vs. Cavaliers
Sumner is dealing with a sprained left ankle and is listed as questionable for Monday's preseason game against the Cavaliers.
Sumner took the floor for 12 minutes during Saturday's preseason loss to the Grizzlies and it appears he may have tweaked his ankle at some point during that contest. As a result, he's dealing with some discomfort and is in danger of sitting out Monday's exhibition. Look for him to test everything out during pregame warmups and a final word on his status should be provided at some point closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Has nice outing Thursday•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Impressive in return to action•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Will return to lineup Monday•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Out with knee soreness•
-
Edmond Sumner: Best game of season•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Not on Wednesday's injury report•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.