site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pacers-edmond-sumner-questionable-saturday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Questionable Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sumner (knee) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Wizards.
Sumner has missed two straight games with a bruised left knee. It's possible he returns to the starting five if he plays Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
RotoWire Staff
• 4 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read