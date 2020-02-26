Sumner (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

Sumner has been dealing with left hip soreness lately, and he hasn't appeared in a game for the Pacers since Feb. 8. While his role has been relatively minimal all season, Sumner's presence as depth will be important down the stretch as Jeremy Lamb is lost for the season due to a torn ACL.