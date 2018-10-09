Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Questionable Wednesday vs. Bulls
Sumner is listed as questionable for Wednesday's preseason finale against the Bulls with a groin injury.
Sumner recently played through a sprained left ankle in Monday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, and it now appears that the point guard is nursing an entirely different injury. When exactly Sumner picked up the injury is unclear, but he'll likely end up being a game-time call for Wednesday's final tuneup.
