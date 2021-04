Sumner scored seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) with six assists, five rebounds and two steals in a 109-94 loss to the Spurs on Monday.

Sumner returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench Sunday and picked up a new season-high assist total. The guard has seen more opportunities recently, playing 20-plus minutes in nine of his last 11 contests. Over that stretch, Sumner has averaged 9.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game.