Sumner (hand) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

The Pacers announced Oct. 31 that Sumner would be re-evaluated in three weeks after he suffered a non-displaced fracture of his right hand, but nearly a month later, the team hasn't offered any indication the wing is closing in on a return. Expect him to miss at least a few more contests while he remains on the mend.

