Sumner (ankle) managed to take the court in Monday's preseason game against Cleveland, J. Michael of IndyStar Sports reports.

Sumner was listed as a game-time decision for Monday's preseason action due to a sprained left ankle, but he looked good to go after recording 14 points, three steals, three assists and one rebound in 18 minutes. He figures to come off the bench during Wednesday's exhibition in Chicago.

