Sumner will come off the bench Thursday against the Magic, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

After a couple of lackluster performances in the starting lineup -- averaging just 4.5 points (on 17.6 percent shooting) and 4.0 rebounds in 25.0 minutes -- Sumner will give way to Cory Joseph in the starting lineup. Despite the demotion, Sumner should still see a solid dosage of minutes off the bench with Tyreke Evans (back) unavailable.