Sumner tallied 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two steals and an assist across 30 minutes in Saturday's 133-132 OT loss to the Wizards.

Sumner drew the start at shooting guard, as Caris LeVert took the reins at point guard to account for Malcolm Brogdon's (hamstring) absence. Now in his fourth season with the Pacers, Sumner's impact has been minimal, but this season is his best campaign yet. The frequent injury scenarios have availed Sumner with more opportunities for impact, but it still isn't enough to show up on the fantasy radar.