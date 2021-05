Sumner (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Sixers due to a bruised left knee.

The knee issue cost Sumner a pair of games last week, but he returned to action Saturday against Washington and played a full workload (30 minutes). He also started Monday's win over the Cavs, though he was limited to 13 minutes of action. On the second half of a back-to-back, the Pacers will play it safe and hold Sumner out in hopes he can return Thursday versus Milwaukee.