Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Scores 11 points in 26 minutes
Sumner pitched in 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 119-111 loss to the Timberwolves.
Sumner missed Monday's practice with an illness but wasn't on the injury report heading into this one. He's an inefficient offensive player, but Sumner boasts the size and ability to defend multiple positions, which figures to help him earn minutes here and there.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.