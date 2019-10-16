Sumner pitched in 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 119-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Sumner missed Monday's practice with an illness but wasn't on the injury report heading into this one. He's an inefficient offensive player, but Sumner boasts the size and ability to defend multiple positions, which figures to help him earn minutes here and there.