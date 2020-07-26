Sumner posted 12 points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 scrimmage win over the Mavericks.

Sumner saw four more minutes than veteran backup point guard T.J. McConnell in this one. Moreover, Sumner did an excellent job attacking and earned six trips to the charity stripe, knocking down each attempt. It may be unlikely that Sumner continues to receive more minutes than McConnell going forward, but Sumner is at least capable of filling in at both guard spots thanks to his size and defensive ability.